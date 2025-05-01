Which one of the following statements about sleep is true?
A
Sleep deprivation has no impact on cognitive performance.
B
During deep sleep, heart rate and breathing speed up significantly.
C
REM sleep is associated with vivid dreaming and increased brain activity.
D
Adults typically require less than 4 hours of sleep per night for optimal health.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Read each statement carefully and recall key facts about sleep from psychological and physiological research.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Sleep deprivation has no impact on cognitive performance.' Consider what research says about the effects of sleep deprivation on attention, memory, and decision-making.
Examine the second statement: 'During deep sleep, heart rate and breathing speed up significantly.' Think about the characteristics of deep sleep (also called slow-wave sleep) and how the autonomic nervous system behaves during this stage.
Analyze the third statement: 'REM sleep is associated with vivid dreaming and increased brain activity.' Recall the features of REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, including brain wave patterns and typical experiences during this stage.
Review the fourth statement: 'Adults typically require less than 4 hours of sleep per night for optimal health.' Compare this with established sleep duration recommendations for adults from sleep research and health organizations.
