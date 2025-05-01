Miles Arundel needs a drug that helps promote sleep. What type of drug is she looking for?
A
An antidepressant
B
An anxiolytic
C
A stimulant
D
A hypnotic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the drug needed. Since Miles Arundel needs a drug that helps promote sleep, focus on drugs that induce or facilitate sleep.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the drug types given: an antidepressant is used to treat depression, an anxiolytic reduces anxiety, a stimulant increases alertness and energy, and a hypnotic is specifically designed to induce sleep.
Step 3: Identify which drug type matches the goal of promoting sleep. Since hypnotics are drugs that help induce and maintain sleep, this aligns with the requirement.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their primary effects: antidepressants do not primarily promote sleep, anxiolytics reduce anxiety but may not necessarily induce sleep, and stimulants do the opposite by increasing alertness.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct type of drug Miles Arundel is looking for is a hypnotic, as it directly addresses the need to promote sleep.
