Which of the following statements about sleep and pain is accurate?
A
Pain always decreases during periods of sleep deprivation.
B
There is no relationship between sleep quality and pain perception.
C
Chronic sleep deprivation can increase sensitivity to pain.
D
Improved sleep has no effect on chronic pain conditions.
Step 1: Understand the relationship between sleep and pain by reviewing relevant psychological and physiological research findings. Sleep deprivation generally affects pain perception, often increasing sensitivity rather than decreasing it.
Step 2: Analyze each statement carefully: The first statement claims pain always decreases during sleep deprivation, which contradicts evidence showing increased pain sensitivity with lack of sleep.
Step 3: Consider the second statement about no relationship between sleep quality and pain perception. Research indicates that poor sleep quality is linked to heightened pain sensitivity, so this statement is inaccurate.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement that chronic sleep deprivation can increase sensitivity to pain. This aligns with scientific findings that prolonged lack of sleep can exacerbate pain perception.
Step 5: Review the fourth statement about improved sleep having no effect on chronic pain conditions. Studies suggest that better sleep can help reduce chronic pain symptoms, making this statement incorrect.
