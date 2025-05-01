Which of the following statements is true regarding the group of sleep disorders known as parasomnias?
A
Parasomnias are primarily characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
B
Parasomnias are exclusively associated with REM sleep and never occur during non-REM sleep.
C
Parasomnias involve abnormal behaviors or physiological events that occur during sleep, such as sleepwalking and night terrors.
D
Parasomnias are a type of sleep disorder that only affects children and never adults.
Step 1: Understand the definition of parasomnias. Parasomnias are a group of sleep disorders characterized by abnormal behaviors, movements, emotions, perceptions, or physiological events that occur during sleep or sleep-wake transitions.
Step 2: Recognize that parasomnias are not primarily about difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep; those symptoms are more typical of insomnia, which is a different category of sleep disorders.
Step 3: Note that parasomnias can occur during different stages of sleep, including both REM (Rapid Eye Movement) and non-REM sleep. For example, sleepwalking and night terrors typically occur during non-REM sleep, while REM sleep behavior disorder occurs during REM sleep.
Step 4: Understand that parasomnias are not exclusive to children; although some parasomnias like sleepwalking are more common in children, they can also affect adults.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that parasomnias involve abnormal behaviors or physiological events during sleep, such as sleepwalking and night terrors, which can occur in various sleep stages and affect different age groups.
