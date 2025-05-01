Which psychological theory suggests that aggression can result from adopting certain social roles?
A
Classical Conditioning Theory
B
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
C
Attachment Theory
D
Social Role Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks which psychological theory links aggression to adopting social roles.
Recall the definitions of each theory: Classical Conditioning involves learning through association, Cognitive Dissonance Theory deals with mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs, and Attachment Theory focuses on emotional bonds between individuals.
Understand that Social Role Theory explains behavior as influenced by the expectations and norms associated with social roles people occupy.
Recognize that aggression can be explained by Social Role Theory because individuals may behave aggressively when their social role prescribes or encourages such behavior.
Conclude that the theory suggesting aggression results from adopting certain social roles is Social Role Theory.
