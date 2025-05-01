High fiving someone at an anti-war rally is an example of which type of nonverbal behavior? (Chapter 5)
A
Emblem
B
Illustrator
C
Adapter
D
Regulator
Step 1: Understand the categories of nonverbal behavior. Nonverbal behaviors are often classified into types such as emblems, illustrators, adapters, and regulators.
Step 2: Define each type: Emblems are gestures with a specific, widely understood meaning (like a thumbs-up). Illustrators accompany speech to clarify or emphasize. Adapters are unconscious movements that satisfy a personal need (like scratching). Regulators control the flow of conversation (like nodding).
Step 3: Analyze the example: High fiving someone is a deliberate gesture that conveys a clear, culturally recognized meaning (celebration or agreement).
Step 4: Match the example to the correct category: Since the high five has a specific meaning understood without words, it fits the definition of an emblem.
Step 5: Conclude that the high five at an anti-war rally is an emblem, as it is a nonverbal gesture with a direct, agreed-upon meaning.
