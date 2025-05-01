Which term from behaviorism best describes a student who may fidget during class?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Latent learning
C
Observational learning
D
Operant behavior
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms from behaviorism provided in the options: Classical conditioning, Latent learning, Observational learning, and Operant behavior.
Step 2: Recall that Classical conditioning involves learning through association between two stimuli, which typically results in involuntary responses.
Step 3: Recognize that Latent learning refers to learning that occurs without any obvious reinforcement and is not immediately demonstrated in behavior.
Step 4: Note that Observational learning involves learning by watching and imitating others' behaviors.
Step 5: Identify that Operant behavior refers to voluntary behaviors that are influenced by their consequences (reinforcements or punishments), which best describes a student fidgeting during class as a voluntary action.
