Which of the following best describes the concept of introspection in psychology?
A
Introspection is the use of statistical methods to analyze psychological data.
B
Introspection is the application of psychological principles to treat mental disorders.
C
Introspection is the process of examining one's own thoughts and feelings internally.
D
Introspection is the study of observable behaviors in a controlled environment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that introspection in psychology refers to a method where individuals examine their own internal thoughts, feelings, and sensations.
Step 2: Recognize that introspection is a subjective process, focusing on self-observation rather than external behaviors or statistical analysis.
Step 3: Differentiate introspection from other psychological concepts such as statistical analysis (which involves data), treatment of disorders (clinical application), and behaviorism (study of observable behaviors).
Step 4: Identify that the best description of introspection is the process of looking inward to analyze one's own mental and emotional experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option stating introspection is the process of examining one's own thoughts and feelings internally.
