Which two main branches of psychology emerged during the early development of the field?
A
Structuralism and Functionalism
B
Behaviorism and Humanism
C
Cognitive Psychology and Evolutionary Psychology
D
Gestalt Psychology and Psychoanalysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the question asks about the two main branches of psychology that emerged during the early development of the field, which refers to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Step 2: Recall that Structuralism was one of the earliest schools of thought in psychology, focusing on breaking down mental processes into the most basic components, often using introspection.
Step 3: Recognize that Functionalism emerged as a reaction to Structuralism, emphasizing the purpose of consciousness and behavior in helping individuals adapt to their environment.
Step 4: Note that other options like Behaviorism, Humanism, Cognitive Psychology, Evolutionary Psychology, Gestalt Psychology, and Psychoanalysis developed later or represent different perspectives rather than the earliest branches.
Step 5: Conclude that the two main branches that emerged early in psychology are Structuralism and Functionalism.
