Which of the following is considered a traditional rather than a contemporary approach to psychology?
A
Humanistic psychology
B
Positive psychology
C
Structuralism
D
Cognitive psychology
1
Step 1: Understand the distinction between traditional and contemporary approaches in psychology. Traditional approaches are the early schools of thought that laid the foundation for psychology, while contemporary approaches are more recent developments that build on or react to those foundations.
Step 2: Identify the traditional approaches listed in the options. Structuralism is one of the earliest schools of psychology, focusing on breaking down mental processes into their basic components.
Step 3: Recognize that humanistic psychology and positive psychology are contemporary approaches. Humanistic psychology emerged in the mid-20th century emphasizing personal growth and self-actualization, while positive psychology focuses on strengths and well-being.
Step 4: Note that cognitive psychology is also a contemporary approach that studies mental processes such as thinking, memory, and problem-solving, developing after behaviorism and structuralism.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, structuralism is the traditional approach, as it represents one of the first formal schools of psychology.
