Which of the following is an example of an informal sanction in social psychology?
A
A judge sentencing someone to community service for breaking the law
B
A friend giving you a disapproving look for telling a rude joke
C
A company firing an employee for violating workplace policy
D
A school suspending a student for cheating on an exam
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sanctions in social psychology: sanctions are reactions or responses to behavior that can either encourage conformity or discourage deviance within a group or society.
Differentiate between formal and informal sanctions: formal sanctions are official, codified responses enforced by institutions (like courts, schools, or companies), while informal sanctions are unofficial, social reactions from individuals or groups (like approval, disapproval, or social cues).
Analyze each option to identify whether it represents a formal or informal sanction. For example, a judge sentencing someone or a company firing an employee are formal sanctions because they involve official authority and rules.
Recognize that a friend giving a disapproving look is an informal sanction because it is an unofficial social reaction without formal authority, relying on social cues to influence behavior.
Conclude that the example of an informal sanction is the friend giving a disapproving look, as it fits the definition of an unofficial social response aimed at regulating behavior.
