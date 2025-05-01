Which of the following individuals is most likely experiencing social risk?
A
A traveler who is concerned about losing their luggage during a flight.
B
A person who chooses to eat a new type of food to see if they like the taste.
C
An employee who receives a bonus for meeting their sales target.
D
A student who fears being rejected by their peers after expressing a controversial opinion in class.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social risk. Social risk involves the potential for negative social consequences, such as rejection, embarrassment, or loss of social status, based on one's actions or decisions.
Step 2: Analyze each option to identify which scenario involves potential negative social consequences. For example, losing luggage is a practical risk, trying new food is a personal risk, and receiving a bonus is a positive outcome, not a risk.
Step 3: Focus on the scenario where the individual fears rejection by peers after expressing a controversial opinion. This directly relates to social risk because it involves concern about social acceptance and approval.
Step 4: Recognize that social risk is specifically about interpersonal relationships and social judgment, which aligns with the student's fear of peer rejection.
Step 5: Conclude that the individual most likely experiencing social risk is the student fearing peer rejection, as this situation embodies the core elements of social risk.
