Which of the following best defines social control in psychology?
A
Social control describes the ability of individuals to influence the attitudes and beliefs of others through persuasion.
B
Social control is the study of how people perceive, think about, and remember information about others.
C
Social control is the process by which individuals learn and internalize the values and norms of their culture through socialization.
D
Social control refers to the mechanisms, strategies, and institutions used by society to regulate individual behavior and maintain social order.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social control in psychology, which involves how society influences and regulates individual behavior to maintain order.
Step 2: Review each provided option carefully, identifying key terms such as 'influence attitudes and beliefs,' 'study of perception and memory,' 'learning values through socialization,' and 'mechanisms to regulate behavior.'
Step 3: Recognize that social control is not primarily about persuasion or cognitive processes like perception and memory, nor is it simply about socialization (learning norms).
Step 4: Identify that social control specifically refers to the methods and institutions society uses to enforce norms and rules, ensuring conformity and social order.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition aligns with the description of social control as the mechanisms, strategies, and institutions used by society to regulate individual behavior and maintain social order.
