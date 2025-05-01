Which of the following best describes the field of psychology?
A
The study of societies, social relationships, and institutions
B
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of the structure and function of the human body
D
The study of economic systems and financial markets
1
Identify the core focus of psychology by understanding its primary subject matter, which involves examining both observable actions and internal experiences.
Recognize that psychology is a scientific discipline, meaning it relies on systematic methods to study and understand phenomena related to behavior and mental processes.
Differentiate psychology from other fields by noting that it does not primarily study societies (sociology), the human body's structure (anatomy/physiology), or economic systems (economics).
Understand that behavior refers to any observable action by an organism, while mental processes include thoughts, feelings, and other internal experiences that are not directly observable.
Conclude that the best description of psychology is 'the scientific study of behavior and mental processes' because it encompasses both external actions and internal cognitive functions using scientific methods.
