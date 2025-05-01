According to the broken windows theory in social psychology, how does social context influence crime rates?
Crime rates are unaffected by the physical appearance of a neighborhood and depend solely on individual moral choices.
The broken windows theory suggests that strict law enforcement is the only factor that reduces crime, regardless of social context.
Social context only affects violent crime, not property crime, according to the broken windows theory.
Visible signs of disorder in a community, such as broken windows or graffiti, signal a lack of social control and can lead to increased crime.
Understand the core idea of the broken windows theory, which posits that visible signs of disorder and neglect in a community (like broken windows or graffiti) can influence social behavior.
Recognize that these signs of disorder act as signals to residents and potential offenders about the level of social control and community monitoring present in the area.
Analyze how a lack of social control, indicated by physical disorder, may lead to an increase in minor crimes and antisocial behavior, which can escalate into more serious crimes over time.
Contrast this with the idea that crime rates depend solely on individual moral choices or strict law enforcement, noting that the broken windows theory emphasizes the role of social context and environmental cues.
Conclude that according to the broken windows theory, social context—specifically visible disorder—plays a crucial role in influencing crime rates by affecting perceptions of social control and community norms.
