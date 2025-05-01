Which of the following best describes rapport in the context of social psychology?
A
A formal agreement between two parties to cooperate on a specific task
B
A competitive interaction where individuals strive to outperform each other
C
A hierarchical relationship where one person holds authority over another
D
A mutual sense of trust and understanding between individuals that facilitates effective communication
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of rapport in social psychology, which refers to the quality of the relationship between individuals, emphasizing trust, understanding, and harmony.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to see which one aligns with the idea of a positive interpersonal connection that promotes effective communication.
Step 3: Recognize that a formal agreement or competitive interaction does not capture the emotional and relational aspects of rapport.
Step 4: Note that a hierarchical relationship focuses on authority and power differences, which contrasts with the mutual and equal nature of rapport.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of rapport is 'a mutual sense of trust and understanding between individuals that facilitates effective communication,' as it highlights the key elements of connection and cooperation.
