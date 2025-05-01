Which of the following statements is true of emergent norm theory in social psychology?
A
Emergent norm theory claims that group behavior is solely determined by the most dominant individual's actions.
B
Emergent norm theory argues that crowd behavior is always irrational and unpredictable.
C
Emergent norm theory suggests that new norms develop within a group in response to unique situations, guiding group behavior.
D
Emergent norm theory states that individuals in crowds strictly follow pre-existing societal norms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that emergent norm theory is a concept in social psychology that explains how new norms arise in group settings, especially in crowds or collective behavior situations.
Recognize that this theory does not claim group behavior is solely determined by the most dominant individual; instead, it focuses on how group members collectively create new norms.
Note that emergent norm theory does not suggest crowd behavior is always irrational or unpredictable; rather, it explains that behavior is guided by newly formed norms that emerge in response to specific situations.
Understand that emergent norm theory contrasts with the idea that individuals in crowds strictly follow pre-existing societal norms; instead, it highlights the development of new norms unique to the group context.
Conclude that the true statement about emergent norm theory is that it suggests new norms develop within a group in response to unique situations, which then guide group behavior.
