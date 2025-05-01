Which of the following has media multitasking been most consistently linked to in cognitive psychology research?
A
Reduced attentional control
B
Improved long-term memory retention
C
Increased cognitive flexibility
D
Enhanced problem-solving skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of media multitasking, which refers to engaging with multiple forms of media simultaneously, such as using a smartphone while watching TV or browsing the internet while listening to music.
Step 2: Review cognitive psychology research findings on media multitasking, focusing on how it affects various cognitive functions like attention, memory, flexibility, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Recognize that media multitasking has been most consistently linked to changes in attentional control, which is the ability to focus attention selectively and manage distractions effectively.
Step 4: Compare the options given: reduced attentional control, improved long-term memory retention, increased cognitive flexibility, and enhanced problem-solving skills, and consider which cognitive function is most negatively impacted by media multitasking according to research.
Step 5: Conclude that the consistent finding in cognitive psychology is that media multitasking is associated with reduced attentional control, meaning individuals who frequently multitask media tend to have more difficulty maintaining focused attention.
