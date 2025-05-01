According to Lazarus's model of appraisal in cognitive psychology, which process occurs first when an individual encounters a potentially stressful event?
A
Secondary appraisal, where the individual assesses their coping resources
B
Primary appraisal, where the individual evaluates whether the event is a threat or challenge
C
Reappraisal, where the individual revises their initial evaluation based on new information
D
Emotional response, where the individual immediately experiences feelings such as fear or anger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Lazarus's model of appraisal involves a sequence of cognitive evaluations when an individual encounters a potentially stressful event.
Identify the first process as the 'Primary appraisal,' where the individual evaluates the significance of the event, determining if it is irrelevant, benign-positive, or stressful (threat or challenge).
Recognize that after primary appraisal, the individual moves to 'Secondary appraisal,' which involves assessing their coping resources and options to manage the stressor.
Note that 'Reappraisal' occurs later, where the individual revises their initial evaluation based on new information or changes in the situation.
Understand that the 'Emotional response' follows these cognitive appraisals, as emotions arise from the individual's interpretation of the event.
