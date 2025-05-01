In the context of the structure of language, chunking improves short-term memory by:
A
eliminating the need for rehearsal in memory retention
B
organizing information into meaningful units, making it easier to remember
C
converting short-term memories directly into long-term memories without processing
D
increasing the total capacity of short-term memory beyond its natural limits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of chunking in the context of short-term memory. Chunking is a cognitive strategy that involves grouping individual pieces of information into larger, meaningful units or 'chunks'.
Recognize that short-term memory has a limited capacity, often described as holding about 7 ± 2 items. Chunking helps by organizing information into fewer, more manageable units, rather than increasing the raw capacity.
Consider how chunking affects rehearsal. While rehearsal (repeating information) helps maintain information in short-term memory, chunking primarily improves memory by structuring information, not by eliminating the need for rehearsal.
Analyze the options given: chunking does not convert short-term memories directly into long-term memories without processing, nor does it increase the total capacity of short-term memory beyond its natural limits.
Conclude that chunking improves short-term memory by organizing information into meaningful units, which makes it easier to encode, retain, and recall the information.
Watch next
Master Language with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah