Which of the following was a distinctive and central feature of the German expression of fascism?
A
The promotion of democratic institutions and free elections
B
The emphasis on racial purity and anti-Semitism as core ideological components
C
A focus on classless society and the abolition of private property
D
The prioritization of pacifism and nonviolent resistance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of German fascism, particularly under the Nazi regime, which is the historical context for this question.
Recall that German fascism was marked by a strong emphasis on racial ideology, especially the concept of racial purity and anti-Semitism, which were central to its policies and propaganda.
Contrast this with other political ideologies: democratic institutions and free elections are typically opposed by fascist regimes; a classless society and abolition of private property are features of communism, not fascism; pacifism and nonviolent resistance are contrary to fascist militarism and aggression.
Understand that the distinctive and central feature of German fascism was its racial ideology, which set it apart from other fascist movements and political systems.
Conclude that the correct answer highlights the emphasis on racial purity and anti-Semitism as core ideological components of German fascism.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah