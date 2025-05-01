Which of the following is considered an apparent universal norm for friendship according to social psychology research?
A
Sharing all personal secrets with friends
B
Respecting a friend's privacy
C
Always agreeing with a friend's opinions
D
Avoiding all forms of conflict with friends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'apparent universal norms' in social psychology, which refers to behaviors or expectations that are commonly found across different cultures and social groups regarding friendships.
Review each option and consider whether it aligns with widely observed friendship behaviors across cultures: sharing all personal secrets, respecting privacy, always agreeing, and avoiding conflict.
Recognize that while sharing personal secrets can occur, it is not universally expected or required in friendships, as privacy boundaries vary.
Consider that respecting a friend's privacy is a norm that supports trust and autonomy, and is commonly valued in friendships across cultures.
Evaluate the other options: always agreeing and avoiding all conflict are unrealistic and not supported as universal norms, since healthy friendships often involve respectful disagreement and conflict resolution.
