Social capital is often viewed positively, but it can also have downsides. Which of the following is a potential downside of social capital?
A
It eliminates the need for formal institutions in communities.
B
It guarantees equal access to resources for all members of society.
C
It can lead to exclusion of outsiders and reinforce in-group biases.
D
It always increases individual autonomy and independence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social capital, which refers to the networks, norms, and trust that facilitate coordination and cooperation among people within a community.
Recognize that while social capital generally has positive effects, such as fostering support and collaboration, it can also have negative consequences.
Identify potential downsides of social capital, such as the exclusion of outsiders, reinforcing in-group biases, and creating barriers for those not part of the network.
Evaluate each option given in the problem by comparing it to the known effects of social capital, focusing on whether it realistically represents a downside.
Conclude that the correct downside is the one that highlights exclusion and in-group bias, as this reflects how strong social capital can sometimes limit access and fairness for those outside the group.
