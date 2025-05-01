In social psychology, which communication strategy is most effective when communicating with stakeholders to build trust and foster collaboration?
A
Using technical jargon to demonstrate expertise
B
Communicating only through written reports without face-to-face interaction
C
Active listening and providing clear, transparent information
D
Focusing solely on your own goals and ignoring stakeholder concerns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the goal of the communication strategy, which is to build trust and foster collaboration with stakeholders.
Understand that effective communication in social psychology emphasizes mutual understanding, respect, and clarity.
Evaluate each option by considering how it aligns with principles of trust-building: using technical jargon may confuse or alienate stakeholders; communicating only through written reports lacks personal connection; focusing solely on your own goals ignores stakeholder needs.
Recognize that active listening involves attentively hearing stakeholders' concerns and feedback, which helps build rapport and trust.
Acknowledge that providing clear, transparent information ensures stakeholders feel informed and valued, promoting collaboration.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah