Which of the following statements is true about the various aspects of emerging adulthood?
A
Emerging adulthood is typically characterized by identity exploration, instability, and self-focus.
B
Emerging adulthood usually occurs between the ages of 10 and 15.
C
During emerging adulthood, individuals have usually achieved full financial independence.
D
Emerging adulthood is marked by a lack of change and stable relationships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emerging adulthood, which is a developmental stage typically occurring between late teens and mid-to-late twenties, characterized by exploration and transition.
Step 2: Identify key features of emerging adulthood, such as identity exploration, instability in various life domains, self-focus, feeling in-between adolescence and full adulthood, and possibilities/optimism.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement based on these characteristics: the correct statement should reflect identity exploration, instability, and self-focus.
Step 4: Recognize that emerging adulthood does not usually occur between ages 10 and 15; this age range corresponds more to early adolescence.
Step 5: Understand that during emerging adulthood, individuals often have not yet achieved full financial independence and relationships tend to be unstable rather than stable.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah