Which of the following is true of children in divorced families?
A
They typically experience no adjustment difficulties following divorce.
B
They are at a higher risk for academic, emotional, and behavioral problems compared to children from intact families.
C
They are unaffected by changes in family structure.
D
They always develop stronger social skills than children from intact families.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question asks about the typical outcomes for children in divorced families compared to those in intact families.
Recall psychological research findings: Studies in developmental and family psychology show that children from divorced families often face more challenges than those from intact families.
Identify common areas affected: These challenges usually include academic performance, emotional well-being, and behavioral adjustment.
Evaluate each option based on evidence: Children typically do not experience no difficulties (eliminate that option), nor are they unaffected by family changes (eliminate that option), and they do not always develop stronger social skills (eliminate that option).
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that children in divorced families are at a higher risk for academic, emotional, and behavioral problems compared to children from intact families.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah