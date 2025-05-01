According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, formal operational thought is most similar to which of the following cognitive abilities?
A
The inability to understand conservation tasks
B
The ability to think abstractly and reason hypothetically
C
The use of trial-and-error to learn object permanence
D
The reliance on concrete, hands-on experiences for problem-solving
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Piaget's stages of cognitive development, focusing on the formal operational stage, which typically begins around age 12 and continues into adulthood.
Step 2: Recognize that the formal operational stage is characterized by the development of abstract thinking and the ability to reason hypothetically, beyond concrete experiences.
Step 3: Compare the options given with the characteristics of the formal operational stage: inability to understand conservation tasks relates to earlier stages, trial-and-error learning of object permanence is from infancy, and reliance on concrete experiences is typical of the concrete operational stage.
Step 4: Identify that the ability to think abstractly and reason hypothetically aligns directly with the formal operational stage's cognitive abilities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct match for formal operational thought is the ability to think abstractly and reason hypothetically.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah