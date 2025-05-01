Which of the following statements is true of auditory processing in the brain?
A
Auditory information is first processed in the occipital lobe.
B
Auditory signals bypass the thalamus before reaching the cortex.
C
The primary auditory cortex is located in the temporal lobe.
D
The parietal lobe is responsible for interpreting pitch and volume.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the role of different brain lobes in sensory processing. The occipital lobe primarily processes visual information, so it is unlikely to be the first area for auditory processing.
Step 2: Recall the pathway of auditory signals. Auditory information typically passes through the thalamus, which acts as a relay station before reaching the cortex. Therefore, auditory signals do not bypass the thalamus.
Step 3: Identify the location of the primary auditory cortex. This area is responsible for processing auditory information such as sound frequency and volume, and it is located in the temporal lobe.
Step 4: Consider the functions of the parietal lobe. The parietal lobe is mainly involved in processing sensory information related to touch, spatial orientation, and body awareness, rather than interpreting pitch and volume.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'The primary auditory cortex is located in the temporal lobe' is true based on the known functions and locations of brain regions involved in auditory processing.
