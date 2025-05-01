Which of the following best describes the role of self-monitoring in upholding a client's dignity according to theories of emotion?
A
Self-monitoring helps practitioners remain aware of their own emotional responses and behaviors, allowing them to interact respectfully and maintain the client's dignity.
B
Self-monitoring is not relevant to maintaining a client's dignity, as it focuses only on clinical outcomes.
C
Self-monitoring involves observing the client's emotions without reflecting on one's own actions.
D
Self-monitoring is primarily used to assess a client's emotional state rather than the practitioner's own behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-monitoring in psychological practice: it refers to the practitioner's awareness and regulation of their own emotions and behaviors during interactions with clients.
Recognize that maintaining a client's dignity involves respectful and sensitive communication, which requires the practitioner to be mindful of how their own emotional responses and behaviors might impact the client.
Analyze each option by considering whether it highlights the practitioner's awareness of their own emotions and behaviors, as this is key to upholding client dignity.
Identify that the correct description of self-monitoring emphasizes the practitioner's self-awareness and regulation, enabling respectful interaction and preservation of the client's dignity.
Conclude that options focusing solely on observing the client's emotions or clinical outcomes without practitioner self-awareness do not fully capture the role of self-monitoring in maintaining client dignity.
