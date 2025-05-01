Which of the following is an example of a daily hassle?
A
Losing a loved one
B
Getting stuck in traffic on the way to work
C
Receiving a major job promotion
D
Experiencing a natural disaster
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'daily hassles' in psychology: these are minor, everyday irritations or annoyances that can cause stress, such as traffic jams, misplacing items, or small arguments.
Identify the options given and categorize them based on their nature: major life events (like losing a loved one, receiving a promotion, or experiencing a natural disaster) versus minor, routine stressors.
Recognize that major life events are significant and less frequent, often requiring substantial adjustment, whereas daily hassles are common and occur regularly.
Compare each option to the definition of daily hassles and determine which one fits best as a minor, everyday stressor.
Conclude that 'Getting stuck in traffic on the way to work' is an example of a daily hassle because it is a common, routine annoyance that many people experience regularly.
