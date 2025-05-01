In studies investigating the implantation of false memories related to being lost in a shopping mall, what method did researchers primarily use to create this false memory in participants?
A
They provided participants with a written account describing the event as if it had been reported by a family member.
B
They asked participants to watch a video reenactment of the event.
C
They hypnotized participants and suggested the event during hypnosis.
D
They showed participants doctored photographs of themselves lost in a mall.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of false memory implantation studies, which aim to investigate how people can be led to remember events that never actually happened.
Recognize that one common method involves providing participants with a plausible narrative about a false event, often presented as coming from a trusted source such as a family member.
Note that this written account typically describes the false event in detail, encouraging participants to imagine and internalize the experience.
Be aware that other methods like hypnosis, video reenactments, or doctored photographs are less commonly used or are alternative approaches, but the primary method in the classic shopping mall study was the written narrative from a family member.
Summarize that the key technique is the use of a written description of the false event, framed as a genuine memory reported by someone close to the participant, to implant the false memory.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah