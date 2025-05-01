Which of the following best describes how the hypothalamus influences panic attacks?
A
It suppresses emotional responses, reducing the likelihood of panic attacks.
B
It inhibits the amygdala, preventing the experience of fear and anxiety.
C
It activates the sympathetic nervous system, triggering the body's fight-or-flight response during panic attacks.
D
It directly releases adrenaline into the bloodstream without involving other brain regions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the hypothalamus in the brain's response to stress and fear. The hypothalamus is a key brain region involved in regulating autonomic functions and emotional responses.
Recognize that during a panic attack, the body activates the fight-or-flight response, which prepares the body to respond to perceived threats by increasing heart rate, respiration, and energy availability.
Know that the hypothalamus influences this response by activating the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for these physiological changes.
Note that the hypothalamus does not directly release adrenaline; instead, it signals the adrenal glands via the sympathetic nervous system to release adrenaline (epinephrine) into the bloodstream.
Understand that the hypothalamus does not suppress emotional responses or inhibit the amygdala during panic attacks; rather, it facilitates the body's rapid response to fear and anxiety through sympathetic activation.
