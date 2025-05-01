Which of the following is most likely to lead to unethical decision making in the context of stress?
A
High levels of chronic stress that impair judgment and increase impulsivity
B
Moderate stress that motivates problem-solving and careful consideration
C
Low stress levels that allow for clear and rational thinking
D
Absence of stress, resulting in boredom and lack of motivation
1
Understand the relationship between stress and decision making by reviewing psychological theories on stress impact, such as the Yerkes-Dodson law, which explains how different stress levels affect cognitive performance.
Identify how high levels of chronic stress can impair cognitive functions like judgment and increase impulsivity, which are key factors that contribute to unethical decision making.
Contrast this with moderate stress, which typically enhances motivation and careful problem-solving, thus reducing the likelihood of unethical choices.
Consider low stress levels, which generally support clear and rational thinking, making unethical decisions less probable due to better cognitive control.
Recognize that absence of stress might lead to boredom and lack of motivation, but this state is less directly linked to unethical decision making compared to the impairments caused by high chronic stress.
