Unlike classical conditioning, operant conditioning typically involves behavior that occurs:
A
only in the presence of a conditioned stimulus
B
without any influence from reinforcement or punishment
C
as a result of voluntary actions that are influenced by their consequences
D
as an automatic response to a previously neutral stimulus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key difference between classical conditioning and operant conditioning. Classical conditioning involves learning through association between two stimuli, where a neutral stimulus becomes conditioned to elicit an automatic response.
Step 2: Recognize that in classical conditioning, the behavior is typically an involuntary or automatic response to a conditioned stimulus, such as salivating when hearing a bell that was paired with food.
Step 3: In contrast, operant conditioning involves voluntary behaviors that are influenced by their consequences, meaning the behavior is emitted by the organism and then reinforced or punished.
Step 4: Identify that operant conditioning focuses on how the consequences of a behavior (reinforcement or punishment) increase or decrease the likelihood of that behavior occurring again in the future.
Step 5: Conclude that unlike classical conditioning, operant conditioning involves behavior that occurs as a result of voluntary actions influenced by their consequences, rather than automatic responses to stimuli.
