The principles of operant conditioning are best illustrated by which of the following scenarios?
A
A student memorizes a list of words by repeating them over and over.
B
A dog salivates when it hears a bell that has been repeatedly paired with food.
C
A person becomes afraid of dogs after being bitten by one.
D
A child receives a piece of candy for completing their homework, increasing the likelihood they will do homework again.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which is a learning process where behavior is influenced by its consequences, such as rewards or punishments.
Step 2: Identify that operant conditioning involves reinforcement (which increases behavior) or punishment (which decreases behavior), rather than just association between stimuli.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to see if the behavior is being shaped by consequences (reinforcement or punishment) or by associations between stimuli (classical conditioning).
Step 4: Recognize that the scenario where a child receives a piece of candy for completing homework exemplifies positive reinforcement, as the reward increases the likelihood of the behavior repeating.
Step 5: Conclude that this scenario best illustrates operant conditioning because the behavior (doing homework) is directly influenced by a consequence (receiving candy).
