Which of the following is an example of the use of extinction in operant conditioning?
A
A teacher stops giving attention to a student who previously received praise for calling out answers, leading the behavior to decrease.
B
A dog receives a treat after sitting on command.
C
A parent gives a child candy every time they clean their room.
D
A student is sent to detention for being late to class.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of extinction in operant conditioning. Extinction occurs when a previously reinforced behavior decreases because the reinforcement is no longer provided.
Step 2: Identify the behavior and the reinforcement in each option. For example, in the correct answer, the student previously received praise (positive reinforcement) for calling out answers.
Step 3: Analyze what happens when the reinforcement is removed. In the correct answer, the teacher stops giving attention (removes reinforcement), which should lead to a decrease in the behavior.
Step 4: Compare this with other options where reinforcement is still given (e.g., treats, candy) or punishment is applied (e.g., detention), which are not examples of extinction.
Step 5: Conclude that extinction specifically involves the removal of reinforcement to reduce a behavior, as shown in the example where attention is withdrawn leading to a decrease in calling out answers.
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah