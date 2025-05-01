According to Jean Piaget, which of the following characterizes the thinking of 7- to 11-year-olds?
A
They are unable to understand the concept of object permanence.
B
They are capable of logical thinking about concrete objects and events.
C
They can think abstractly and reason about hypothetical situations.
D
They primarily rely on sensory and motor experiences to understand the world.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the developmental stage described by Jean Piaget for 7- to 11-year-olds, which is known as the Concrete Operational Stage.
Understand that during the Concrete Operational Stage, children develop the ability to think logically about concrete objects and events, but their thinking is still tied to tangible, real-world experiences.
Recognize that younger children (infants) are in the Sensorimotor Stage, where they rely on sensory and motor experiences, and that object permanence is typically mastered by around 2 years old, so 7- to 11-year-olds already understand this concept.
Note that abstract thinking and reasoning about hypothetical situations are characteristics of the Formal Operational Stage, which begins around age 12 and beyond.
Conclude that the key characteristic of 7- to 11-year-olds' thinking is their capability for logical thinking about concrete objects and events, distinguishing this stage from earlier and later stages.
