In Piaget's theory, failing the conservation-of-liquid task demonstrates which of the following cognitive limitations?
A
Object permanence, or understanding that objects continue to exist when out of sight
B
Egocentrism, or difficulty in seeing things from another person's perspective
C
Centration, or focusing on one aspect of a situation while ignoring others
D
Formal operational thinking, or the ability to think abstractly and hypothetically
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the conservation-of-liquid task, which assesses a child's ability to recognize that the quantity of liquid remains the same despite changes in the container's shape or appearance.
Step 2: Identify the cognitive limitation demonstrated when a child fails this task, meaning they focus on one perceptual aspect (such as the height of the liquid) and ignore other relevant features (such as the width of the container).
Step 3: Recognize that this limitation is called 'centration,' which is the tendency to focus on a single aspect of a situation while neglecting others.
Step 4: Differentiate centration from other cognitive concepts: object permanence (understanding objects exist when out of sight), egocentrism (difficulty seeing others' perspectives), and formal operational thinking (abstract and hypothetical reasoning).
Step 5: Conclude that failing the conservation-of-liquid task specifically illustrates centration, as the child cannot yet coordinate multiple aspects of the situation simultaneously.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah