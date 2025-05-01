Step 1: Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs as a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels of human needs, arranged from the most basic to the most advanced.
Step 2: Identify the five levels in the correct order starting from the lowest (most basic) to the highest: Physiological needs, Safety needs, Love/Belonging needs, Esteem needs, and Self-actualization needs.
Step 3: Recognize that Physiological needs include essentials like food, water, and shelter, which must be satisfied first before moving to higher levels.
Step 4: Note that Safety needs involve security and protection, followed by Love/Belonging needs which relate to social relationships and acceptance.
Step 5: Finally, Esteem needs involve respect and recognition, and Self-actualization is the highest level, representing personal growth and fulfillment.
