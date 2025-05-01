Which of the following statements is true about the process of redlining in social psychology?
A
Redlining is a psychological phenomenon where individuals prefer to live in areas with red-colored buildings.
B
Redlining describes the process of increasing property values in minority communities through targeted development.
C
Redlining refers to the discriminatory practice of denying services, such as mortgages or insurance, to residents of certain neighborhoods based on their race or ethnicity.
D
Redlining is a government policy that encourages investment in low-income minority neighborhoods.
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'redlining' in the context of social psychology and sociology. It refers to a discriminatory practice related to housing and services.
Step 2: Recognize that redlining involves denying services like mortgages or insurance to residents based on race or ethnicity, often affecting minority communities.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by identifying statements that do not align with the known definition of redlining, such as preferences for red-colored buildings or policies encouraging investment in minority neighborhoods.
Step 4: Focus on the statement that accurately describes redlining as a discriminatory practice that restricts access to services in certain neighborhoods due to racial or ethnic factors.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement about redlining is the one describing it as a discriminatory denial of services based on race or ethnicity.
