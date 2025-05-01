In cognitive psychology, how are symbolic and analogical representations similar?
A
Both are limited to visual imagery and cannot represent abstract concepts.
B
Both require direct sensory experience to be formed.
C
Both are mental representations that allow individuals to process and store information about objects, events, or concepts.
D
Both rely exclusively on language-based symbols to represent information.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mental representations in cognitive psychology, which are internal cognitive symbols that represent external reality, allowing individuals to process and store information.
Step 2: Define symbolic representations as mental representations that use abstract symbols, such as language or numbers, to stand for objects, events, or concepts without necessarily resembling them.
Step 3: Define analogical representations as mental representations that resemble the physical characteristics of the objects or events they represent, such as mental images or maps.
Step 4: Identify the similarity between symbolic and analogical representations: both serve as mental tools that help individuals encode, process, and retrieve information about the world, regardless of whether they are abstract symbols or sensory-like images.
Step 5: Recognize that the similarity is that both types of representations are forms of mental representation that facilitate cognition, rather than being limited to sensory experience, visual imagery, or language alone.
