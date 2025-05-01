Which of the following cognitive processes requires our focused attention on one thing at a time?
A
Divided attention
B
Parallel processing
C
Automatic processing
D
Selective attention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each cognitive process: Divided attention refers to the ability to focus on multiple tasks simultaneously; Parallel processing involves processing multiple types of information at the same time; Automatic processing is the unconscious encoding of information without deliberate effort; Selective attention is the process of focusing on one specific stimulus while ignoring others.
Recognize that the question asks which process requires focused attention on one thing at a time, meaning it involves concentrating mental resources on a single target.
Eliminate options that involve multitasking or unconscious processing: Divided attention and parallel processing both involve handling multiple inputs simultaneously, and automatic processing happens without conscious focus.
Identify that selective attention is the process where we deliberately focus on one stimulus or task, filtering out distractions, which matches the requirement of focused attention on one thing at a time.
Conclude that selective attention is the correct cognitive process because it requires focused, conscious attention on a single object or task.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah