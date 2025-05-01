Which of the following statements about cognitive mechanics and cognitive pragmatics is true?
A
Cognitive mechanics and cognitive pragmatics both refer to the same set of mental processes and are not distinguished in cognitive psychology.
B
Cognitive mechanics are primarily shaped by education and experience, whereas cognitive pragmatics are biologically determined and remain stable throughout life.
C
Cognitive mechanics improve with age, while cognitive pragmatics tend to decline as people get older.
D
Cognitive mechanics involve basic processes such as attention and memory, while cognitive pragmatics refer to acquired knowledge and skills like language and cultural understanding.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of cognitive mechanics and cognitive pragmatics. Cognitive mechanics refer to the basic, biologically-based mental processes such as attention, perception, and memory.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive pragmatics involve acquired knowledge and skills, including language, cultural understanding, and practical problem-solving abilities, which are shaped by experience and education.
Step 3: Note the distinction that cognitive mechanics are more related to the hardware of the mind (biological and neurological processes), while cognitive pragmatics are more like the software (learned knowledge and skills).
Step 4: Consider how these two aspects change over the lifespan: cognitive mechanics tend to decline with age due to biological aging, whereas cognitive pragmatics often remain stable or even improve because they rely on accumulated knowledge.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the statements and identify that the true statement is the one describing cognitive mechanics as basic processes like attention and memory, and cognitive pragmatics as acquired knowledge and skills such as language and cultural understanding.
