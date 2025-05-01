In cognitive psychology, which of the following pairs of events are most likely to be perceived as linked due to the principle of association?
A
Thunder and lightning
B
Reading and sleeping
C
Walking and eating
D
Rain and sunshine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of association in cognitive psychology, which states that events or stimuli that frequently occur together or in close temporal proximity are more likely to be perceived as linked.
Analyze each pair of events to determine how often and how closely they occur together in real life.
Consider 'Thunder and lightning' as a pair: these two events typically happen almost simultaneously during a storm, making them strongly associated in our perception.
Evaluate the other pairs: 'Reading and sleeping', 'Walking and eating', and 'Rain and sunshine' do not consistently occur together or in close temporal proximity, so they are less likely to be perceived as linked by association.
Conclude that the pair with the strongest temporal and contextual connection, 'Thunder and lightning', best exemplifies the principle of association.
