In the context of cognitive psychology and the Strength Deployment Inventory (SDI), which employee is most likely to have a blue motivational value system?
An employee who emphasizes accuracy, follows rules strictly, and prefers to work independently.
An employee who values harmony, helping others, and building strong relationships with colleagues.
An employee who enjoys brainstorming creative ideas and seeks excitement and variety in tasks.
An employee who is highly competitive, focused on achieving results, and prefers to take charge in group settings.
1
Understand that the Strength Deployment Inventory (SDI) categorizes motivational value systems into colors, where each color represents a distinct set of core motivations and behaviors.
Recognize that the blue motivational value system is characterized by a focus on harmony, helping others, and building strong interpersonal relationships.
Analyze each employee description to identify which one aligns with the blue system traits: accuracy and rule-following align more with the green system; creativity and excitement align with the red system; competitiveness and leadership align with the red or possibly other systems.
Match the description of valuing harmony, helping others, and building strong relationships to the blue motivational value system.
Conclude that the employee who emphasizes harmony and helping others is most likely to have a blue motivational value system according to SDI.
