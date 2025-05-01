Which of the following is not an example of a cause of conflict in the context of stress?
A
Avoidance-avoidance situations
B
Relaxation techniques
C
Approach-avoidance situations
D
Approach-approach situations
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of conflict in the context of stress. Conflict arises when an individual faces competing motivations or choices that create psychological tension.
Step 2: Identify the types of conflict situations commonly studied in psychology: approach-approach (choosing between two desirable options), avoidance-avoidance (choosing between two undesirable options), and approach-avoidance (a single option has both positive and negative aspects).
Step 3: Analyze each option given in the problem: 'Avoidance-avoidance situations', 'Approach-avoidance situations', and 'Approach-approach situations' are all recognized types of conflict that cause stress.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Relaxation techniques' are methods used to reduce stress, not causes of conflict. Therefore, they do not fit as examples of causes of conflict.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not represent a cause of conflict, which is 'Relaxation techniques'.
