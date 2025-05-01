In the context of stress and driving emergencies, what is the average human reaction time to respond to a sudden hazard while driving?
A
Approximately 3.0 seconds
B
Approximately 1.5 seconds
C
Approximately 5.0 seconds
D
Approximately 0.2 seconds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that human reaction time in driving emergencies refers to the time it takes for a driver to perceive a sudden hazard and initiate a response, such as braking or steering.
Recognize that reaction time is influenced by factors like attention, fatigue, and stress, but average values are often used for general understanding.
Recall that typical average human reaction times to visual stimuli are around 1.5 seconds, which includes perception, decision-making, and motor response.
Compare the given options with known average reaction times from psychological research, noting that 0.2 seconds is too fast for a complex driving response and 3.0 or 5.0 seconds are longer than typical averages.
Conclude that the average human reaction time to respond to a sudden hazard while driving is approximately 1.5 seconds, based on empirical psychological data.
