Which statement best describes the effects that stress has on the immune system?
A
Stress has no measurable impact on the immune system.
B
Chronic stress can suppress immune function, making individuals more susceptible to illness.
C
Acute stress permanently damages the immune system.
D
Stress always strengthens the immune system and improves resistance to disease.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between acute and chronic stress. Acute stress is short-term and can sometimes temporarily boost immune function, while chronic stress is long-term and tends to have more harmful effects.
Step 2: Recognize that the immune system is sensitive to psychological factors, including stress, which can influence its ability to fight off illness.
Step 3: Learn that chronic stress leads to the release of stress hormones like cortisol, which can suppress the immune response over time.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements by comparing them to established psychological and physiological research findings about stress and immunity.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Chronic stress can suppress immune function, making individuals more susceptible to illness' best reflects the scientific understanding of stress effects on the immune system.
