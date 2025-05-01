Stress can sometimes enhance performance and motivation.
B
Chronic stress can contribute to the development of health problems.
C
The body's response to stress involves activation of the sympathetic nervous system.
D
Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress in psychology, which refers to the body's response to any demand or challenge, involving both physical and psychological components.
Step 2: Recognize that stress can have both positive and negative effects. Positive stress, or eustress, can enhance performance and motivation, while negative stress, or distress, can harm health.
Step 3: Recall that chronic stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to physiological changes such as increased heart rate and cortisol release, which can contribute to health problems over time.
Step 4: Analyze the statement 'Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health' and identify that this is incorrect because stress can sometimes be beneficial and improve functioning.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement which claims stress always has negative effects is NOT true, making it the correct answer to the question.
