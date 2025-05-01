Chronic stress can contribute to the development of health problems.
B
Stress is a response to perceived threats or challenges.
C
Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health.
D
Stress can sometimes enhance performance and motivation.
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress in psychology. Stress is typically defined as a response to perceived threats or challenges, which can be physical, emotional, or psychological.
Step 2: Recognize that stress can have both positive and negative effects. Positive stress, often called eustress, can enhance motivation and performance, while negative stress, or distress, can harm health.
Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem: (a) Chronic stress can contribute to health problems — this is true because prolonged stress affects the body negatively. (b) Stress is a response to perceived threats or challenges — this is true as it aligns with the definition of stress.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health.' Since stress can sometimes be beneficial (eustress), this statement is false.
Step 5: Confirm that the last statement, 'Stress can sometimes enhance performance and motivation,' is true, reinforcing that stress is not always harmful.
